132 Syrian Muslim Refugees Admitted to U.S. in 4 Days After Inauguration

Since the day after President Trump’s inauguration, 773 refugees have been admitted into the United States.

The largest single contingent, 136-strong, comprises Syrian refugees, according to State Department Refugee Processing Center data. Of those, 132 (97 percent) are Muslims, three are Yazidis and one is a Christian.

Sizeable groups have also arrived since January 21 from other countries compromised by terrorism, including 88 from Somalia, 80 from Iraq and 52 from Iran.

(If the count includes the day of the inauguration, the number rises to 878 in total, including 166 Syrians and 115 Iraqis.)

