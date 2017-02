Thousands of Muslim women have marched in Vienna against controversial government plans to ban full-face veils in public.

An estimated 3,000 took part in the rally calling for the law change to be abandoned, accusing the government of Islamophobia.

Placards declared that wearing a veil is a personal choice, and protesters claimed that the measure is both sexist and anti-Muslim.

Last week Austria’s ruling coalition said the niqab and burka ban will come into effect over the next 18 months.

