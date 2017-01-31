France Could Copy Trump’s Immigration Ban If Le Pen Wins Election

Image Credits: Blandine Le Cain / Flickr.

France’s populist National Front is considering copying U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban if Marine Le Pen is elected president in May.

Steeve Briois, a leading member on Le Pen’s campaign team, said the party is open to following Trump’s lead and temporarily ban immigration from select countries in the Middle East.

“Why not? We not living in the word of Care Bears anymore. We are in a horrible world,” Briois told AFP Monday. “It is true that the United States is also a target for jihadists, so if Trump wants to protect it by forbidding the arrival of these people from these countries, he is free to do that. Obviously it is unfortunate for those who have nothing to do with that.”

