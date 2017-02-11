Michael Moore: U.S. ‘Sh*ts On Their Own’ More than Any Other Country

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore says the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare is proof that no nation on earth “sh*ts on its own” people the way the U.S. does.

“Civilized countries that have universal healthcare – no country, no group of people, no tribe sh*ts on their own to the extent and the level that we do to each other; it’s the most embarrassing and humiliating thing about this great country,” Moore said on a conference call Thursday held by the Progressive Democrats of America.

“Humans anyplace else, what they don’t do is sh*t on their own,” Moore said. “They need their own for their own defense. They need their own for their own survival – they need their own. They need to protect their children, not say to the child, ‘sorry, no, we got rid of Obamacare. We won’t help you. You’re sick? Tough.’”

Moore predicted that Trump would work with Congress to “retain as much or most, even all” of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, signed into law by President Obama in 2010 and commonly called Obamacare, because at the end of the day Trump “likes being popular.”

