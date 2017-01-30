38,000-Year-Old Cave Art Found in France

Image Credits: Michael Pollak/Flickr.

The earliest modern humans are believed to have arrived in Europe from the Middle East and West Asia around 45,000 years ago.

And despite still using stone tools to hunt, humans of this period are credited with creating some of the earliest art work recorded in the history of civilization.

An international team of anthropologists recently uncovered a 38,000-year-old engraved image in a cave located in France’s Vezere Valley. The find – a limestone slab bearing a complex image of an aurochs (an extinct wild cow) surrounded by a row of dots – is one of the earliest known artifacts of graphic imagery found in Europe.

