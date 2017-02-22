66 Percent Of Trump Voters Change The Channel When Awards Shows Get Too Political

An overwhelming number of President Trump’s supporters change the channel when an awards show becomes too political.

According to a new poll conducted by the Hollywood Reporter, 66 percent of Trump voters said they have stopped watching an awards show because a celebrity started talking about politics while accepting an award, while only 19 percent of Hillary Clinton’s supporters have done so.

That same poll — which surveyed an estimated 800 people who were split down the middle between Trump and Clinton ahead of the Academy Awards this Sunday — found that 69 percent of Trump voters don’t like political speeches at awards shows.

Nearly 80 percent of Trump voters said Hollywood does not represent their core values.

Read more