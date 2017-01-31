74% of Physicians Demand Changes to Obamacare

Seventy-four percent of primary care physicians favor changing Obamacare, while 15 percent said they would like to see outright repeal of the law, according to a report from the New England Journal of Medicine.

The journal interviewed 426 primary care physicians about their thoughts on health care policy because of their central role in the health care system. Primary care physicians usually have longstanding relationships with patients, offering them advice about their health care decisions.

A majority of physicians, or 52 percent, expressed an unfavorable view of Obamacare, while 48 percent had a favorable view of the law. Thirty-two percent of Republican physicians wanted to repeal Obamacare, while no Democratic physicians wanted repeal.

Nearly all physicians, or 95.1 percent, said they thought provisions for individuals with preexisting conditions were very or somewhat important in improving the health of the population. Eighty-eight percent said they wanted to allow young adults to stay on their parents’ health insurance plan until age 26.

