8 Most Unhinged Inaugural Media Meltdowns

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States, having been sworn in by John Roberts, chief justice of the United States.

“There is a chance that Trump marks the beginning of the end of American democracy. And, yes, there is a good chance that Trump will corrupt the American republic in lasting ways.”

At least the hysterical denial and anger from his detractors and the media is over. Maybe.

But as the moment approached, many in the mainstream media could not help themselves and disgraced journalism and themselves with over-the-top pronouncements of alarm and bitterness.

They fretted. They sweated. They worried. And, of course, they made outrageous comments about Trump as the sand in the hourglass ran out.

‘I Wish You Pain, Trumpers’

Chauncey DeVega of Salon wrote of Trump supporters, “They made a decision that loyalty to whiteness took precedence to a shared sense of humanity and the Common Good.”

Therefore, they almost deserve to suffer, he wrote.

“The butcher’s bill has come due: President Donald Trump is about to victimize his own voters,” Salon titled his essay.

“Our new president’s supporters are likely to suffer from his regressive policies. My compassion is limited,” DeVega wrote. “This is my version of liberal Schadenfreude — with slightly more hostile intent.”

