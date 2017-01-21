8 Most Unhinged Inaugural Media Meltdowns

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States, having been sworn in by John Roberts, chief justice of the United States.

“There is a chance that Trump marks the beginning of the end of American democracy. And, yes, there is a good chance that Trump will corrupt the American republic in lasting ways.”

At least the hysterical denial and anger from his detractors and the media is over. Maybe.

But as the moment approached, many in the mainstream media could not help themselves and disgraced journalism and themselves with over-the-top pronouncements of alarm and bitterness.

They fretted. They sweated. They worried. And, of course, they made outrageous comments about Trump as the sand in the hourglass ran out.

‘I Wish You Pain, Trumpers’
Chauncey DeVega of Salon wrote of Trump supporters, “They made a decision that loyalty to whiteness took precedence to a shared sense of humanity and the Common Good.”

Therefore, they almost deserve to suffer, he wrote.

“The butcher’s bill has come due: President Donald Trump is about to victimize his own voters,” Salon titled his essay.

“Our new president’s supporters are likely to suffer from his regressive policies. My compassion is limited,” DeVega wrote. “This is my version of liberal Schadenfreude — with slightly more hostile intent.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

LOL: Trump orders a standing ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton - and finally gets them to smile

LOL: Trump orders a standing ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton – and finally gets them to smile

U.S. News
Comments
Trump immediately signs executive order to 'ease the burden of Obamacare'

Trump immediately signs executive order to ‘ease the burden of Obamacare’

U.S. News
Comments

Nigel Farage Will be Made ‘unofficial adviser’ to Donald Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Surprises Struggling Single Dad With Gift

U.S. News
Comments

OBAMA’S LEGACY: 8 Years, 3,000 Regulations And 8 Trillion In Debt

U.S. News
Comments

Comments