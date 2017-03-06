A Bunch Of Questions (And Some Answers) About Trump’s Wiretap Claims

Donald Trump’s claim over the weekend that President Obama ordered wiretaps on his phones has raised many more questions than answers about the ongoing probe of Trump advisers’ possible ties to the Russian government.

In a now legendary tweet, Trump claimed that he had “just found out” that President Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.”

“Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump claimed.

So what’s going on? Here are all the questions raised by Trump’s tweets.

Where did Trump hear that Obama tapped his phones?

The White House has been reluctant to explain where exactly Trump got the idea that his phones were being tapped on orders from President Obama. Some have speculated that he received a briefing from intelligence officials informing him of the surveillance. But the most likely explanation — and one that has been backed up by several anonymous White House officials — is that Trump was responding to something he read on Breitbart News.

