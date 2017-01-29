ABC Cuts Footage of Iraqi Detained At Airport Saying He Likes Trump

Iraqi interpreter Hameed Darweesh was temporarily detained Saturday night at JFK airport in New York pursuant to President Trump’s executive order on refugees.

When being interviewed by the media, Darweesh said, “America is the greatest nation. The greatest people in the world.”

Asked his opinion of President Trump, he said: “I like him, but I don’t know. This is a policy, I don’t know.”

Leftist agitator Rep. Nydia Velazquez had this hilarious reaction which is going viral across the internet:

https://twitter.com/KlayVolk/status/825415982755639296

If you were following ABC News, you’d have missed the comments because they cut their clip of him speaking for before he said it:

Twitter users responding saying they’re “fake news”:

People are regularly held up by immigration officials across the globe. Getting into ultra-liberal Canada can take an entire day if you’re flagged for whatever reason. The hysteria the media’s trying to create because President Trump moved to protect America from terrorists is nothing but unadulterated fake news.


