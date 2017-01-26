ABC teases Trump interview with fake image — ripped from the New Yorker?

ABC News is playing up the first interview with President Trump, not only with strict redistribution rules released by the Drudge Report, but also with a fake image that was created in September apparently by another media outlet.

TMZ notes ABC is using this image:

It shows Trump looking out the Oval Office window with the caption, “No Questions Off Limits.”

The image itself, though, is from a September 26th article in New Yorker magazine, titled, “President Trump’s First Term.”

Here’s the article page:

The credit reads under the New Yorker image, “Photo Illustration by Ji Lee; Source: Pete Souza / White House (Office); Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call / AP (Trump).”