ABC’s Muir Left Speechless After Trump Brings Up March for Life

Wednesday night was a major first for Donald Trump as ABC aired his very first interview as the President of the United States. The interview questions ranged from immigration policy to what carpet he chose for the Oval Office (Ronald Reagan’s), but things got awkward for interviewer David Muir when he tried to stick Trump with questions about the Women’s March on Saturday, “Let me just ask you while we’re standing outside, could you hear the voices from the Women’s March here in Washington.”

“No, I couldn’t hear them. The crowds were large, but you will have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people,” Trump informed Muir before hammering him for the media’s long history of blatantly ignoring the annual March for Life in Washington, DC:

You’re going to have a lot of people coming on Friday. And I will say this, and I didn’t realize this. But I was told. You will have a very large crowd of people. I don’t know as large or larger. Some people said it will be larger. Pro-life people and they say the press doesn’t cover them.

Muir was caught completely off guard and was left stuttering by the turn of events. “I don’t want to compare crowd sizes again. I – I—I,” he said, trying to scramble away from the issue of liberal media bias against conservatives.

