According to New Statistics, Death by Heart Disease On the Rise

According to the American Heart Association, death by heart disease is increasing rapidly and takes the lives of 800,000 people annually.

The numbers are so high that the rate of those living with heart disease and heart failure is expected to rise a whopping 46% by 2030.

This will basically make the issue an epidemic.

The report on current statistics of heart disease, which was published in the journal Circulation, stated:

“Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined. About 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Direct and indirect costs of cardiovascular diseases and stroke are estimated to total more than $316 billion; that includes both health expenditures and lost productivity.”

Current risk factors for heart disease include obesity, physical inactivity, high cholesterol, smoking, high blood pressure and family history.

It is more common in men than it is in women.

While the disease is more common in men than in women, it can often be under-diagnosed in the female sex.

This is particularly true when women are having a heart attack, so it is important to ensure that females are vigilant with speaking to the doctor about their symptoms.

Dr. Daniel Snavely an interventional cardiologist with St. Mary’s Medical Center, stated:

“The most common thing we hear is women don’t have typical symptoms, such as frank chest pain. We often think of chest pain or feeling like an elephant is sitting on your chest as the symptom of a heart attack or heart pain, but women sometimes present differently. The elderly and those with diabetes also present differently.”

About one third of reported deaths each year in the United States are from heart disease and cardiovascular events due to the condition.

This translates to approximately one person every 40 seconds.

Doctors suggest that the best ways to prevent heart disease remain the controllable variables.

While one may not be able to change their biological sex or family history, one can change their diet and exercise pattern.

Physical activity is one of the most important aspects of keeping heart disease at bay, as is keeping your BMI in the appropriate range for your height.

If you smoke, it is suggested you take steps to give that up as soon as possible.