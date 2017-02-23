ACLU Demands Portland Police Officers Stop Wearing Riot Gear

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has now demanded that the Portland Police Department stop using riot gear in response to protests and potential riots.

Sarah Armstrong, spokeswoman for the ACLU of Oregon, said that when police show up in riot gear, it escalates the situation and that police policies should aim for de-escalation, according to KGW. These comments come on the tail end of when police showed up in riot helmets to the illegal Portland Resistance protest on Monday. That protest was partially sponsored by Black Lives Matter PDX.

On Monday, 13 people were arrested by Portland Police Officers after blocking traffic during a “Not My President’s Day” rally, which was held in front of the downtown Federal building. Six activists were arrested for Disorderly Conduct, three teenagers received traffic citations, and one protester was arrested for Second-Degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Furnishing False Information to Police.

The protesters did not get a required permit and that activists blocked traffic at two highways that ran through the city as well as SW 3rd Avenue and Madison Street, according to KOIN.

At Monday’s protest, Portland Police Officers first rode bicycles into the area and asked protesters to clear the streets. Those verbal warnings were given for about 20 minutes. When the criminals refused to stop impeding traffic, Portland Police Officers in riot helmets moved in to disperse them.

