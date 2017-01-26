Action Films Are As Cucked As Hollywood Itself

Image Credits: Ana Paula Hirama.

I’m not a moralist when it comes to simulated violence—it doesn’t bother me.

Also, the action doesn’t need to be “realistic” for me to enjoy it. It really depends on the context. There’s bad “realistic” action (Gangs of New York) and there’s good “stylized” violence (countless Kung Fu movies).

That being said, the action in movies these days leaves me either numb or cold. Maybe it’s just my old age. Or maybe the cucks in the entertainment business have lost their edge. I’m leaning towards the latter.

I mean no offense to the craftsmen and artisans who work in the entertainment fields: The stuntmen, stunt-car drivers, weapons specialists, physical effects artists (pyrotechnics and prosthetics), horse wranglers, set-builders, military advisors, et cetera. They do a great job, putting in tireless hours, some even risking their lives, for our entertainment. Problem is, they are being used less and less.

These men are slowly being supplemented and replaced by computer technicians who spend tireless hours at their work stations in a sterilized office environment to create sterilized action, a majority of the time being directed by a man who probably prides himself on being called a feminist (Joss Whedon). The result is action that might appear to be on a grand scale, definitely flashy, sometimes confusing, but also barren and lifeless. A lot of this is due to economics of the business and bad storytelling but it is also due to the character of the boys leading the productions.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Mcconnell Says Congress Moving Ahead With $12 – $15 Billion To Build Border Wall

Mcconnell Says Congress Moving Ahead With $12 – $15 Billion To Build Border Wall

Globalism
Comments
Two Afghan Migrants Revealed as those Arrested Over Horrific Three-hour Rape Streamed on Facebook Live in Sweden

Two Afghan Migrants Revealed as those Arrested Over Horrific Three-hour Rape Streamed on Facebook Live in Sweden

Globalism
Comments

132 Syrian Muslim Refugees Admitted to U.S. in 4 Days After Inauguration

Globalism
Comments

Chinese Propaganda: New Hollywood Movie Depicts Trump-like President Killing US

Globalism
Comments

How The Media Lies Through Omission And Distortion

Globalism
Comments

Comments