Actress Admits: Hollywood Arrogance Helped Trump Win

Hollywood’s constant demonization of President-elect Donald Trump turned off Middle America and galvanized them to help Trump win the White House, admitted actress Zoe Saldana.

“We got cocky and became arrogant, and we also became bullies,” she told AFP. “We were trying to single out a man for all of these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and are believing in his promises.”

Saldana, who starred in blockbuster films like Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians of the Galaxy, says celebrities that hurled Trump with personal insults only strengthened his support.

Although Saldana was against Trump’s candidacy, the 38-year old actress says “I’m learning from [Trump’s victory] with a lot of humility.”

She also said she hopes that America under a Trump presidency won’t revert back to “racial segregation.”

“If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times,” she said.

Fellow Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg recently echoed Saldana’s opinion that Hollywood treated Trump unfairly.

“A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble,” Wahlberg said. “It just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway.”

Nicole Kidman is another celebrity to come out saying that America should support Trump, who was democratically elected.

“I just say, [Trump’s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what this country is based on,” Kidman said last week.

Hollywood’s politics have come back into the forefront after Meryl Streep slandered Trump at the Golden Globes last week, prompting Trump to deliver his signature counterpunch on Twitter.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes,” he tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”