Advocates Renew Push for Legalizing Raw Milk in Hawaii

Image Credits: Ulleo/Pixabay.

One day after the state health department ordered Meadow Gold Dairies to discontinue its distribution of 2% milk due to high levels of the bacteria, Hawaii locavores are pushing for more options, including the sale of raw milk.

Currently, raw milk is legal in 42 states in some form or another.

Hawaii law prohibits the sale of it, but advocates like Monique Vanderstroom, owner of Naked Cow Dairy Farm in Waianae, say it’s long over due.

“There’s enough people here that want it,” she said. “Anytime we can produce our own food here, I think it adds to the sustainability of the islands as a whole.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Couple Deplores Heartbreaking Scene At Durham VA Hospital

Couple Deplores Heartbreaking Scene At Durham VA Hospital

Health
Comments
Warning: Self Love Will Not Save You From Bad Diet

Warning: Self Love Will Not Save You From Bad Diet

Health
Comments

Could Subway’s “Chicken” Cause ManBoobs?

Health
Comments

Colon cancer rates rise among Gen X, millennials: study

Health
Comments

Sessions: ‘We don’t need to be legalizing marijuana’

Health
Comments

Comments