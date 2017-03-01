Advocates Renew Push for Legalizing Raw Milk in Hawaii

One day after the state health department ordered Meadow Gold Dairies to discontinue its distribution of 2% milk due to high levels of the bacteria, Hawaii locavores are pushing for more options, including the sale of raw milk.

Currently, raw milk is legal in 42 states in some form or another.

Hawaii law prohibits the sale of it, but advocates like Monique Vanderstroom, owner of Naked Cow Dairy Farm in Waianae, say it’s long over due.

“There’s enough people here that want it,” she said. “Anytime we can produce our own food here, I think it adds to the sustainability of the islands as a whole.”

