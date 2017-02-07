Afghan Officials: Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 19 in Kabul

Image Credits: Afghan Mujahideen with CIA Stinger: Rare Historical Photos.

A suicide bomber on Tuesday targeted the Supreme Court building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least 19 people, officials said.

Ismail Kawasi, the public health ministry spokesman, said 41 people were also wounded in the explosion, which hit near a side door used for court employees to leave the building at the end of the work day.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said not all the victims have been identified yet but that an investigation was underway.

The attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest packed with explosive near the employees and other people as they were coming out of the main court building, Danish added.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

America’s Nigel Farage Takes On EU

America’s Nigel Farage Takes On EU

World News
Comments
Poll: Clear Majority of Europeans Want Total Ban on Muslim Immigration

Poll: Clear Majority of Europeans Want Total Ban on Muslim Immigration

World News
Comments

Facebook, Google Join Drive Against Fake News in France

World News
Comments

UK Speaker Vetoes Trump Address to Parliament

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Second Swedish Police Officer Blows the Whistle on Migrant Crime Cover-Up

World News
Comments

Comments