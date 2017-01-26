Albright: I’m ‘Ready To Register As Muslim’ To Fight Trump

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright claimed Wednesday she would register herself a Muslim as an act of defiance against President Donald Trump’s immigration plans.

“I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity,” Albright tweeted.

In another tweet Wednesday, the former secretary of state shared a picture of the Statue of Liberty with the words of Emma Lazarus’s “The New Colossus.” The underlying tweet stated, “There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome.”