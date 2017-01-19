Dinosaur news outlets exposed by Alex Jones in downtown Washington DC.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

DC Cops Preparing For Mass Arrests at Trump Inauguration

DC Cops Preparing For Mass Arrests at Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments
Video Shows How Media Hacks 'Howled' With Laughter At 'Clown' Trump

Video Shows How Media Hacks ‘Howled’ With Laughter At ‘Clown’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump Was A Close Friend Of The Clintons

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson VS. Huffington Post Writer Alex Mohajer Who Wants to Stop Trump’s Presidency

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Immediately Sign As Many As 200 Executive Orders [VIDEO]

U.S. News
Comments

Comments