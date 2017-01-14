Alex Jones reaches out to President-elect Donald Trump to warn of attempts by the establishment to overturn his historic win.

We must go on the offensive exposing globalist infiltration, or chaos will be used to overturn the election.

Emergency! Trump Must Go On Offensive To Stop Democrat Plan For Martial Law



