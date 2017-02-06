President Trump’s progress on his various promises are an encouraging sign, radio host Alex Jones described in a fiery rant on Super Bowl Sunday.

Trump is so fire-breathing, so energetic, so cunning, so real, and he’s having results so amazing that it just makes me endeared to Trump – I’m ready to die for Trump, at this point. And I’m already ready to die for America, it’s the same feeling I have for America, because he is America, you’re America.

It’s the same way I get endeared to people I know that have fought hard and lost legs or arms for this country and just how hard working and good they are and how compared to the average person who’s lazy and doesn’t care, I just feel humble to be around those type of people.

Because I study policy; I’m a policy wonk. And I know that Trump and [Stephen] Bannon really know what are happening – what’s happening, they’re really trying to cut taxes, they’re really trying to get loans to small businesses, they’re really trying to get us out of carbon taxes and Obamacare, and they’re doing it, they’re delivering. And it’s so well thought out; it’s so good. I’ve studied history, I’ve covered politics for 25 years, 21 on air. And I’ve never seen anything like this. This is bigger than 1776 if Trump can deliver.

And then I see all the news — I’ve got articles today, “Ha ha, there’s tens of thousands of bureaucrats that are going to leak everything you’re doing militarily and sabotage you.” That’s called treason. That’s executionable.”