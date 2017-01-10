Alex explains why Hollywood liars must be called out and exposed.

Meryl Streep, who recently used her platform at the Golden Globes to bash president-elect Donald J. Trump, gave convicted rapist Roman Polanski a standing ovation when he won the Academy Award for Best Director for “The Pianist” in 2003.

It seems that Streep has no tolerance for Trump “bullying” a reporter, which has been proven time and time again to be false, but will go as far as to stand in adoration of a “child rapist”.

This is why conservatives hate Hollywood.

Alex Jones covers how the media is reveling in Meryl Streep’s attack on Donald Trump but lose their minds if he dares to try and defend himself.