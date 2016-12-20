The globalists are waging psyops and maneuvers on all fronts.

Nothing remains sacred as the First Amendment is pushed front and center into the propaganda machine’s wood chipper.

Meanwhile China and the globalists move to foment order out of chaos, utilizing growing tensions on Russia’s border and the South China Sea.

Alex wields the sword of truth cutting through the lies shoveled to a minority of the public by a broken media monstrosity feeding on it’s own hubris.

Jordan Maxwell explains why the globalists are determined to destroy America and why they must if they want to truly succeed.

