All Aboard to Fix the Globalization 'bullet train', China's Xinhua Says

Image Credits: Feng Li/Getty Images.

The “bullet train” of globalization is broken and the West is obliged to help Chinese President Xi Jinping fix it, China’s official Xinhua news agency on Friday said of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in the Swiss Alps next week.

Xi will be the first Chinese president to ever attend the WEF’s annual forum in Davos, which brings together top-level political and business leaders.

This year’s meeting, from Jan. 17-20, is expected to be dominated by discussion of public hostility toward globalization and the rise of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose tough talk on trade, including promises of tariffs against China and Mexico, helped win him the White House.

Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

“It is both the West’s moral obligation and (only) feasible choice to turn the tide and work with the developing world – to make painstaking reforms on domestic and global governance systems for a fairer world – if they want to keep their interests and competitiveness intact,” Xinhua said in an commentary.

