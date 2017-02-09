Alleged Gang Rape Shown on Facebook Shocks Sweden

Image Credits: Christopher.

Outrage and shock are spreading across Sweden over a case against three men of foreign origin arrested on suspicion of raping a woman and broadcasting it live on Facebook.

Swedish authorities said Wednesday that the case against the unidentified men was “growing stronger” amid an increasing backlash against immigrants in a country that took in more asylum seekers per capita than any other nation in Europe last year.

“There have been cases in Sweden before where crimes have been filmed and publicized on social media but not like this,” said Pontus Melander, chief prosecutor in the case in Uppsala, the city where the alleged incident took place in an apartment Jan. 22.

“I have seen different cases around the world — but not sexual cases,” he added.

