'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal immigrant murders

A Washington Post editorial accused President Trump on Tuesday of appealing to “to raw prejudice and fear” in his first joint session speech by inviting the families of people “allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants” to attend.

The Post’s use of “allegedly” appears to suggest that there is legal doubt over whether it was illegal immigrants who murdered the victims, although there are few doubts.

In the cases of the “people allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants,” one person, illegal immigrant Pedro Espinoza, was convicted in 2012 of killing Jamiel Shaw II.

Another illegal immigrant confessed. Luis Enriquez Monroy Bracamontes, stated in court in 2015, “I killed them cops,” a reference to two police officers, Danny Oliver and Michael Davis Jr., he says he shot dead.

