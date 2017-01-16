Amazon to Accept Food Stamps Under New Obama Regs

Welfare recipients can now use Amazon.com to make food stamp purchases under new regulations by outgoing President Obama.

The Obama administration claims it’s the government’s responsibility to provide “healthy food choices” to food stamp users, and Amazon is already selling groceries through “Prime Pantry,” which offers cookies, baked goods, Kool-Aid and more.

“It marks the latest of many costly experiments by the administration to expand the fraud-infested program, which has seen a record-high number of beneficiaries under President Obama,” reported Judicial Watch. “To eliminate the welfare stigma, the administration renamed food stamps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the rolls swelled to an astounding 46.5 million in 2016.”

That’s roughly 1/6th of the U.S. population, and it’s costing taxpayers at least $70 billion annually.

Even more, many of the recipients are illegal aliens. In 2012, the USDA, which administers the food stamp program, was working with the Mexican government to “increase participation in SNAP,” according to the Daily Caller.

The USDA even printed Spanish-language flyers targeted to illegal immigrants, telling them that they do not need to “divulge information” regarding their “immigration status” to receive welfare benefits for their children.

But why is President Obama expanding the food stamp program with only days left in his presidency? Simple: he’s creating conditions for mass rioting if President Trump cuts the program.

By encouraging mass dependency on the welfare system, the Obama administration has ensured civil unrest due to program cuts which the establishment could then blame on President Trump.

