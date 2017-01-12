Amazon to Create More Than 100,000 Jobs in U.S. Over Next 18 Months

Image Credits: Claudio Toledo / Flickr.

Amazon announced on Thursday that it plans to add over 100,000 full-time jobs with benefits across the United States over the next 18 months.

The company said in a statement that it will increase its current U.S.-based workforce of 180,000 people to 280,000 by mid-2018.

“We plan to add another 100,000 new Amazonians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said of the announcement.

Over the past five years, Amazon has created 150,000 jobs in the U.S. from its 30,000 employees in 2011.

