Ambassador: Mexico Will Take Mexican Deportees, But Not Others

WASHINGTON – In an exclusive interview, Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Carlos M. Sada said the Mexican government would take back Mexicans who are deported from the United States but emphasized that the Mexican government would refuse to reimburse the U.S. for the construction of a border wall.

In his first televised interview as president last month, President Trump told ABC that immediate construction of the border wall would first be funded by taxpayers “and we will be, in a form, reimbursed by Mexico.”

“I’m just telling you there will be a payment,” Trump said, vowing “100 percent” reimbursement from Mexico. “It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said last month in a televised address, “I’ve said time and again: Mexico won’t pay for any wall. I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us.”

The Trump administration’s draft deportation guidelines prioritize undocumented immigrants with criminal records for removal from the interior of the United States.

PJM asked the ambassador if the Mexican government would accept all deportations of migrants who have committed crimes while living illegally in the country.

“As long as they are Mexicans, yes. As long as they are not Mexicans, no,” the ambassador said after his meetings at the National Governors Association winter meeting.

