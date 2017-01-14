American spies 'told their Israeli counterparts NOT to share information with Trump because it could end up in Putin's hands'

US spies warned intelligence services in Israel not to share information with Donald Trump’s team for fear of it being passed on to the Kremlin, according to an extraordinary claim in the Israeli media.

American officials told their Israeli counterparts that Moscow could have ‘levers of pressure’ over Trump, it is alleged.

The claim has been made in newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, but has not been verified.

The president-elect has repeatedly denied Russia has leverage over him, and has branded allegations in a dossier penned by a former MI6 spy as ‘garbage’.

