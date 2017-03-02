Americans Ask Trump to Add Alternative Health to Obamacare Repeal

With the future of our nation’s health care reform and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare still unclear, Dr. Edward F. Group III and Alex Jones are reaching out to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on behalf of millions of concerned families and thousands of health practitioners in an open letter encouraging him to assemble a Health and Wellness Advisory Team to focus on the root cause of our nation’s healthcare problems, as well as prevention and the implementation of proven natural remedies.

Price has the responsibility to advise the President on matters of health, welfare, and income security programs across America. The Open Letter urges Price to assemble a team of scientists, experts, and independent researchers with no ties to the pharmaceutical, food, or chemical industries. Their job will be to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of all artificial ingredients, genetically modified foods, colors, dyes, fluoride, herbicides, pesticides, phthalates, refined sugars, preservatives, and other toxic compounds added to or used in food and beverage production which have been linked to the cause of many degenerative diseases.

“Our existing allopathic model treats the symptoms of a disease, not the root cause. It does not encourage wellness or disease prevention,” said Dr. Group, Infowars Health Advisor and Founder of Global Healing Center. “The root cause of a disease is the accumulation and exposure to toxins that pollute our air, food, and water. We know they damage our health, make us sick, and harm the earth.”

Dr. Group and his team of healthcare practitioners are willing to volunteer their time, effort, and expertise to begin this conversation and work towards healing America. America can’t be great again until we make America healthy again.

An Open Letter to Sec. Tom Price: