Americans Ask Trump to Add Alternative Health to Obamacare Repeal

With the future of our nation’s health care reform and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare still unclear, Dr. Edward F. Group III and Alex Jones are reaching out to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on behalf of millions of concerned families and thousands of health practitioners in an open letter encouraging him to assemble a Health and Wellness Advisory Team to focus on the root cause of our nation’s healthcare problems, as well as prevention and the implementation of proven natural remedies.
Price has the responsibility to advise the President on matters of health, welfare, and income security programs across America. The Open Letter urges Price to assemble a team of scientists, experts, and independent researchers with no ties to the pharmaceutical, food, or chemical industries. Their job will be to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of all artificial ingredients, genetically modified foods, colors, dyes, fluoride, herbicides, pesticides, phthalates, refined sugars, preservatives, and other toxic compounds added to or used in food and beverage production which have been linked to the cause of many degenerative diseases.
“Our existing allopathic model treats the symptoms of a disease, not the root cause. It does not encourage wellness or disease prevention,” said Dr. Group, Infowars Health Advisor and Founder of Global Healing Center. “The root cause of a disease is the accumulation and exposure to toxins that pollute our air, food, and water. We know they damage our health, make us sick, and harm the earth.”
Dr. Group and his team of healthcare practitioners are willing to volunteer their time, effort, and expertise to begin this conversation and work towards healing America. America can’t be great again until we make America healthy again.
An Open Letter to Sec. Tom Price:
Dear Secretary Price,
My name is Dr. Edward F. Group III. I have spent over 20 years studying natural medicine. I am a Doctor of Chiropractic, Naturopathic Practitioner, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Holistic Healing Practitioner, and Certified Clinical Herbalist. I am also a Diplomate of the American Clinical Board of Nutrition (DACBN), the American Board of Functional Medicine (DABFM), and the Chiropractic Board of Clinical Nutrition (CBCN). I am a veteran of the United States Army and attended Harvard and MIT business schools.
I would like to congratulate you on your new appointment. As our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, you have the privilege and responsibility of making the most important decisions about the health of all Americans. The most significant way to make America great again is to make America healthy again. Secretary Price, America needs an independent advisory committee to advocate for disease prevention and the implementation of proven natural remedies to address the root cause of America’s health problems.
Over the years, my focus has been evaluating the root cause of disease. As part of true healthcare reform and the challenge of repealing and improving on the Affordable Care Act, I would like to volunteer my time, efforts, and expertise to begin this conversation and work towards healing America.
Here is how I propose we work together:
Address the Root Cause of America’s Health Problems
Our current healthcare system does not promote wellness, proven natural remedies, or prevention-based medicine. The allopathic model treats the symptoms of disease, not the root cause. The root cause of disease is exposure to, and the accumulation of toxins that pollute our air, food, and water. We know they damage our health, make us sick, and harm the earth. Lifestyle modifications are known to dramatically reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, which represent the majority of healthcare spending. To change healthcare, we must acknowledge why we are becoming ill, overweight, sterile, and mentally unstable:
– Toxic Chemicals: Review and replace the use of all toxic, endocrine-disrupting, human-made chemicals such as herbicides, VOCs, fire retardants, pesticides, and phthalates that are destroying our bodies, soil, and earth.
– GMO Foods: Review the production of all GMO food crops which will also reduce the use of toxic herbicides and pesticides. We know that the health of gut flora is closely tied to the health of soil flora. GMO foods are saturated with toxic chemicals that are unhealthy and cause disease.
– Toxic Food and Beverages: Review and study the use of all artificial ingredients, sweeteners, colors, dyes, chemicals, refined sugars, alcohol, MSG, preservatives, and synthetic compounds added to our food and beverages. Determine the safety of each by the use and funding of third-party research groups.
– Vaccines: Allocate funding and appoint a third-party research team free of ties to the pharmaceutical industry to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and flu shots, and, specifically, study the health of vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children.
– Toxic Water: Establish a team of qualified scientists focused on cleaning up our water supplies as well as municipal water. Review the use of fluoride and chlorine and determine ways to eliminate chemicals, herbicide, heavy metals, fracking compounds, and prescription drug residue found in the water supply.
– EMF Exposure: Establish a team of independent scientists to review the health-depleting effects of wifi, smart meters, cell phones, cell phone towers, body scanners in airports, and other forms of harmful EMF exposure.
– Toxic Air: In the last ten years, respiratory disease in the US has moved from the eighth to the third highest cause of death. Asthma rates have more than doubled in the western world and Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that is caused by aluminum poisoning, has also skyrocketed.
Establish Freedom of Choice in Healthcare
About one-third of Americans rely on complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and spend over $30 billion annually on health-related expenses. Most pay out of pocket because insurance doesn’t cover treatments. This needs to change if we want to reduce our healthcare costs as a nation. Regulatory agencies and insurance companies dictate treatment guidelines and often exclude preventative and proven alternative medicine from coverage. Americans deserve the freedom to choose the healthcare they prefer and have their treatments covered by insurance providers, the VA, and Medicare and Medicaid. We need to give people the freedom to choose between natural and allopathic healthcare and insurance companies need to cover it, including preventative care such as chiropractic, nutrition, massage, and acupuncture.
Appoint a Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
To execute the above, we need to assemble a team of scientists, experts, and independent researchers who have no ties to the pharmaceutical, food, or chemical industries. Their job will be to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of all artificial ingredients, genetically modified foods, artificial sweeteners, colors, dyes, fluoride, herbicides, pesticides, phthalates, refined sugars, preservatives, and other toxic compounds used in food and beverage production.
I am happy to volunteer my time, efforts, and expertise to begin this conversation and work towards healing America. Let’s make America great again by making America healthy again.