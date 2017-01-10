Americans Don’t Think Scrapping Obamacare Will ‘Make America Sick Again’

An overwhelming number of voters reject the idea pushed by Democrats that repealing Obamacare would “make America sick again,” according to a new poll that found bipartisan support for repealing the health care law.

The survey, conducted by the conservative American Action Network, found that nearly six in 10 voters disagreed with the statement: “If Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act, it will make America sick again.”

The poll also found that voters in both parties support repealing the Affordable Care Act as long as people are allowed to keep their plans during a “realistic, modest transition period to get a new system up and running.”

Forty-eight percent of Democratic voters support the idea of repealing the law with a transition period, compared to 43 percent who reject the idea. Among Republicans, there was 88 percent support for this option, and among Independents there was 72 percent support, according to the poll.

