Large-scaled and highly advanced cyber attacks have plagued Infowars this past week.

Strong evidence suggests China has been the culprit behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, several social media platforms have been making moves towards implementing Chinese style censorship of network content.

This comes after US House Bill 6393 passed to counter Russian “Fake News” and its “Repeaters”.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks Americans what their thoughts are about social media platforms moving toward censorship.


