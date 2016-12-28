Recently, The United Nations passed a resolution which condemns Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

With less than a month left of Barack Obama in office as President, the United States abstained rather than vetoing the resolution, which allowed it to pass.

People have criticized the resolution arguing that it significantly increases the risk for conflict between Israel and Palestinians, as well as unnecessarily increasing tensions between Israel and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses President Obama of orchestrating the entire mess.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Donald Trump chimed in, slamming Obama for the anti-Israeli resolution.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks people what they think about the situation finding that many American’s are unimpressed with Obama arguing he is virtue posturing to preserve his legacy right before leaving office.