Recently, The United Nations passed a resolution which condemns Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

With less than a month left of Barack Obama in office as President, the United States abstained rather than vetoing the resolution, which allowed it to pass.

People have criticized the resolution arguing that it significantly increases the risk for conflict between Israel and Palestinians, as well as unnecessarily increasing tensions between Israel and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses President Obama of orchestrating the entire mess.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Donald Trump chimed in, slamming Obama for the anti-Israeli resolution.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks people what they think about the situation finding that many American’s are unimpressed with Obama arguing he is virtue posturing to preserve his legacy right before leaving office.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Obama's Christmas Gift To America

Obama’s Christmas Gift To America

Special Reports
Comments
Will 2017 Be The Year Your Smart Home Is Hacked?

Will 2017 Be The Year Your Smart Home Is Hacked?

Special Reports
Comments

Media Elites Smear Trump With Russian Interference Lie

Special Reports
Comments

STOP! Obama’s Immigration Apocalypse

Special Reports
Comments

Putin Tells Enraged Dems: Don’t Be Sore Losers

Special Reports
Comments

Comments