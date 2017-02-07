Trump’s pick for US Ambassador to the EU, Ted Malloch, has been met with calls to block his appointment.

But Malloch fired back in European interviews over the weekend, pointing out that choosing an ambassador is the prerogative of President Trump who just won the election and saying that Trump would not be cowed down.

He went on the offensive against the President of the European Commission, the EU bureaucracy and political correctness in a series of frank statements that showed he would not be cowed down either.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Poll: Clear Majority of Europeans Want Total Ban on Muslim Immigration

Poll: Clear Majority of Europeans Want Total Ban on Muslim Immigration

World News
Comments
Facebook, Google Join Drive Against Fake News in France

Facebook, Google Join Drive Against Fake News in France

World News
Comments

UK Speaker Vetoes Trump Address to Parliament

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Second Swedish Police Officer Blows the Whistle on Migrant Crime Cover-Up

World News
Comments

France: Anti-Christian Attacks Rise 245 Per Cent

World News
Comments

Comments