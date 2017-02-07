Trump’s pick for US Ambassador to the EU, Ted Malloch, has been met with calls to block his appointment.

But Malloch fired back in European interviews over the weekend, pointing out that choosing an ambassador is the prerogative of President Trump who just won the election and saying that Trump would not be cowed down.

He went on the offensive against the President of the European Commission, the EU bureaucracy and political correctness in a series of frank statements that showed he would not be cowed down either.