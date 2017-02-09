Ancestry.com Uses User Samples to Help Understand North American Migration

Image Credits: Peter Miller/Flickr.

A team of researchers at Ancestry, the people behind Ancestry.com, has used genotype data gathered from user kit samples and family tree information to create maps of post-colonial North American migration patterns.

In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the team describes how they gathered information from their databases, analyzed it, and used it to plot the course of human migration across North America.

As the researchers note, genetic studies of pre-colonial North America have provided an accurate picture of early human migration and settlement patterns, but to date, the same cannot be said for the period after white people arrived.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Amid Bee Population Crisis, Scientists Test Drones to Pollinate Flowers

Amid Bee Population Crisis, Scientists Test Drones to Pollinate Flowers

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Discover Cave That Once Contained Dead Sea Scrolls

Scientists Discover Cave That Once Contained Dead Sea Scrolls

Science & Tech
Comments

Most Government Workers Could Be Replaced By Robots, New Study Finds

Science & Tech
Comments

Amazon’s New Robot-Run Supermarket Will Phase out Human Employees

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Discover “Lost” 8th Continent

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments