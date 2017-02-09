Ancestry.com Uses User Samples to Help Understand North American Migration

A team of researchers at Ancestry, the people behind Ancestry.com, has used genotype data gathered from user kit samples and family tree information to create maps of post-colonial North American migration patterns.

In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the team describes how they gathered information from their databases, analyzed it, and used it to plot the course of human migration across North America.

As the researchers note, genetic studies of pre-colonial North America have provided an accurate picture of early human migration and settlement patterns, but to date, the same cannot be said for the period after white people arrived.

Read More