Anderson Cooper clashes with Conway over reporting on Russia

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday battled Donald Trump’s top aide over the network’s coverage of unsubstantiated but potentially damaging claims about the president-elect’s connections to Russia.

“I know CNN must be feeling the heat today of having a headline yesterday at around 6:30 p.m. that said, quote, ‘Intel chiefs presented Trump with information that Russia had information to compromise him,’” Kellyanne Conway told Cooper on CNN’s “360.” “That is just false.”

Cooper and Conway went back and forth about how CNN and other news outlets handled the claims. Cooper said Conway was confusing CNN’s coverage with that of BuzzFeed, which published a 35-page dossier containing allegations about Trump in full.

“I’m conflating nothing,” she retorted. “I just know what CNN did.”

“Anderson, you know, you’re a responsible journalist. You’ve gone all over the world and you’re widely respected. It’s not true.”

Cooper defended CNN’s report, first published Tuesday night.

