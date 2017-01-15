Anderson Cooper: If GOP Said What Lewis Did About Clinton, Dems 'Would Be Up In Arms'

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper reacted to Representative John Lewis’ (D-GA) declaration that he doesn’t view President-Elect Donald Trump as “legitimate” by saying “if a Republican had said this about a President-Elect Hillary Clinton, Democrats would be up in arms.”

Cooper said, “I get he doesn’t like Donald Trump. I get he doesn’t want to accept the results of the election. But, is this helpful in any way, to have Congressman Lewis, who’s obviously a highly respected figure for his civil rights record — I mean, if a Republican had said this about a President-Elect Hillary Clinton, Democrats would be up in arms.”

