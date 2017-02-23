A confrontation between an off-duty LAPD officer and Southern California teenagers ended in ugly fashion with the officer discharging his firearm, prompting anti-police protests that devolved into violence and rioting.

The original incident took place in the officer’s Anaheim neighborhood, where it is reported that he has an on-going feud with bands of teens trespassing on his property.

A press release from the Anaheim Police Department describes the circumstances of the altercation –

“The confrontation began over ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property. During the confrontation, a 13 year old male is alleged to have threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain the male until APD arrived. This led to a physical confrontation between the off-duty officer and several other juveniles. During the confrontation the officer discharged his firearm one time.”

While attempting to detain 13-year-old Christian Dorscht until police arrived on the scene, the officer was assaulted by other youths, at which time he drew his firearm, appearing to fire it into the ground. No one was struck by the round.

In the video, the officer can be heard accusing Dorscht of threatening to “shoot” him, while Dorscht responds that he threatened to “sue” him, also claiming that his own father is a police officer.

An additional video of the episode was posted to Facebook.

Outraged protestors targeted the officers home while others took to the streets to riot and carry out violent, malicious actions against innocent civilians and businesses in the area in scenes that have become all too familiar in U.S. cities. According to police, 24 arrests were made during the chaos.

Riot cops protecting alleged LAPD officer in #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/XRfESPuwER — Gabriel San Román (@gsanroman2) February 23, 2017

Cops out with rifles not sure if rubber or not #Anaheim #FTP pic.twitter.com/7hHj55oqwW — FW BURRITO 🌯 (@FWBleu) February 23, 2017

Police have moved into action. Protesters who didn't disperse are arrested. pic.twitter.com/lCYAE9OAo2 — Marcus Yam (@yamphoto) February 23, 2017

Anaheim PD arresting several protestors not complying with dispersal orders. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PzJCpigKRg — Victoria Spilabotte (@VictoriaFOXLA) February 23, 2017

Anaheim protesters jumping onto back of moving semi truck pic.twitter.com/KFWqCnNOwg — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) February 23, 2017

Latest look at #Anaheim protests and police response pic.twitter.com/zveSbvqhyK — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) February 23, 2017

Anaheim police are currently investigating the incident, and the LAPD officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter