Anti-Trump Mob Viciously Attacks Man Outside Bar in Ohio

In yet another example of anti-Trump violence, a man was beaten outside a bar in Kettering, Ohio, leaving him with a fractured eye socket.

Lee Arron Jackson says he was leaving Elsa’s Sports Grill with his friend and girlfriend when the mob of 12 individuals became rowdy and began loudly “complaining about President Donald Trump,” according to WHIO.

Jackson’s friend told the group to “simmer down” and was followed outside by three men from the mob.

“It was just casually. No bad tone. He was just joking with them in a sense. Just trying to pass through,” said Jackson, adding that his friend was then punched in the back of the neck.

Jackson tried to intervene, but was quickly attacked by the mob, some of whom began filming the assault on their cell phones.

“We got swarmed,” Jackson said. “I had six strangers beating me up … I remember feeling something break in my face … I remember asking them why they were doing this.”

“Four or five of the guys got me strapped across my girlfriend’s car hood and so they had me held down on the car hood while the biggest one just punched me in the face repeatedly,” he added.

Jackson says he is planning to press charges as soon as the culprits are identified. He has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical costs, which may require him to get plastic surgery.

Footage of the incident released by the Kettering Police Department shows a large African-American man appearing to throw a punch towards Jackson as another individual laughs hysterically.

“I will do everything I can because I have never experienced anything like this it disgusts me that this is a thing. That it was recorded like this is some kind of sport or something,” said Jackson.

Although the mainstream media focuses on alleged hate crimes perpetrated by Trump supporters, many of which have turned out to be fake, big networks have barely covered the numerous instances of people being violently attacked over their alleged support for Trump.

Earlier this month we reported on a thug who pulled an assault rifle on a Trump supporter because he had a “Make America Great Again” flag attached to his truck.

During the protests against Trump’s travel ban, a Trump supporter was knocked unconscious by an anti-Trump agitator at Portland Airport.

Amidst a number of attacks on Trump supporters during the inauguration in Washington DC, a Trump supporter was punched in the face by an Antifa agitator.

Last month, a mentally disabled man was bound, gagged and tortured as a gang of racist black thugs forced him to say “f**k Donald Trump” and “f**k white people”.

Just two days after the election, shocking video out of Chicago showed a mob of young black men viciously beating an older white man because he voted for Donald Trump, dragging him through the streets as he hangs out of the back of his car.

Another clip showed a high school girl in California being viciously beaten for showing her support for Trump on Instagram.

There were also numerous attacks on Trump supporters last year throughout the campaign.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.