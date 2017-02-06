Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks anti-Trump protesters outside the Super Bowl in Houston, TX why they believe President Trump is a fascist and why he has to go.

“Water Protecters” Descend On Super Bowl LI



Protesters of the North Dakota Pipeline gathered at the Super Bowl to spread their message.

Pathetic Anti-Trump Protest at Super Bowl



Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver discusses the noticeable difference in size and lack of violence when George Soros funded protest groups are absent from an Anti-Trump Protest.