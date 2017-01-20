Anti-Trump Protesters Build Walls to Stop Trump Supporters Attending Inauguration

Anti-Trump agitators are forming human walls to prevent Trump supporters from attending today’s inauguration. But wait a minute, I thought walls were racist?

Turns out they’re not racist so long as you’re a leftist who is using them to stop people from exercising their right to peaceably assemble.

"Reject walls". Except the ones we're building to keep people from exercising their right to assemble. #DisruptJ20 pic.twitter.com/sHlKd5nmCG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

An hour later we are still here blocking entrance to #inauguration #disruptj20 pic.twitter.com/XW5MyvsMlw — Charlie Furman (@DigitalCharlie) January 20, 2017

#DisruptJ20 are building a wall! How racist of them. ?? pic.twitter.com/YFhWfcicgK — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

Imagine if Hillary had won and Trump supporters had attacked her supporters and prevented them from attending the inauguration. Would they report on it? Without a doubt. Yet the press is barely even covering any of this.

Not content with attacking people, left-wing nutjobs smashed windows too.

A riot is breaking out. They smashed Bank of America and Starbucks #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ycIcOslZQt — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile, assassination threats have exploded on Twitter.

Hillary looks delighted with proceedings.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.