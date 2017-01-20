Anti-Trump Protesters Build Walls to Stop Trump Supporters Attending Inauguration

Anti-Trump agitators are forming human walls to prevent Trump supporters from attending today’s inauguration. But wait a minute, I thought walls were racist?

Turns out they’re not racist so long as you’re a leftist who is using them to stop people from exercising their right to peaceably assemble.

Imagine if Hillary had won and Trump supporters had attacked her supporters and prevented them from attending the inauguration. Would they report on it? Without a doubt. Yet the press is barely even covering any of this.

Not content with attacking people, left-wing nutjobs smashed windows too.

Meanwhile, assassination threats have exploded on Twitter.

Hillary looks delighted with proceedings.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


