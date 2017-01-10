Anti-Trump: Xi to be first Chinese president to join Davos

President Xi Jinping this month will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which this year will dwell on the rising public anger with globalization and the coming U.S. presidency of Donald Trump.

Xi will take centre stage at the Jan. 17-20 forum with China presenting itself as a champion of globalization.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed Xi’s widely expected attendance at the annual gathering of global political leaders, CEOs and celebrities in the Swiss Alps.

