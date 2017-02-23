'Anti-vaccine' Teacher Found Guilty of Professional Misconduct

Image Credits: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

An Ontario high school teacher who disrupted an immunization clinic and discouraged students from getting vaccinated has been found guilty of professional misconduct, the Ontario College of Teachers has ruled.

​Timothy Sullivan, a veteran science teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board, described the immunization clinic as “assault and battery,” while under oath at his disciplinary hearing.

The teacher said he felt “obligated to go do something about it.”

The name of the Brantford-area school is under a publication ban in order to protect the identities of students.

