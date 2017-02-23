'Anti-vaccine' Teacher Found Guilty of Professional Misconduct

An Ontario high school teacher who disrupted an immunization clinic and discouraged students from getting vaccinated has been found guilty of professional misconduct, the Ontario College of Teachers has ruled.

​Timothy Sullivan, a veteran science teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board, described the immunization clinic as “assault and battery,” while under oath at his disciplinary hearing.

The teacher said he felt “obligated to go do something about it.”

Teacher Timothy Sullivan just stormed out of his discipline hearing after being found guilty of professional misconduct pic.twitter.com/3SSkB4y4g1 — Trevor Dunn (@trevorjdunn) February 22, 2017

The name of the Brantford-area school is under a publication ban in order to protect the identities of students.

