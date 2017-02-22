Anti-White Attacker Who Spat at Baby Avoids Jail

A racist attacker who spat in a baby’s face and shouted “white people shouldn’t breed” has avoided jail despite the attack being unprovoked.

Rebecca Telford, 25, was walking her baby, Layla-Jean, in England last January when Rezzas Abdulla, 33, approached her.

“He leant into the pushchair and spat in the face of her daughter,” Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the Newcastle Crown Court. “As he did so he shouted or said ‘white people shouldn’t breed.’”

When the baby’s shocked mother confronted Abdulla, he told her to ‘shut the fuck up’ and walked off, reported the Daily Mail.

Dowling told the court that Abdulla’s spit was “sprayed around” the baby’s face, and that her mother had to get a tissue from a passer-by to wipe it off.

Abdulla, who has two previous convictions for racial attacks on white women, was caught by CCTV as he fled the scene.

Telford had told police: “I am completely disgusted and distressed that a grown man, regardless of race or religion, would spit on a defenseless baby in a completely unprovoked attack.”

“I believe he spit on her purely because we are white, I was a lone female and an easy target,” she added.

Abdulla was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with mental rehabilitation treatments being required.

The judge in the case told Abdulla he had “a problem, it seems to me, with white women,” but added that Abdulla’s unstable mental health “contributed” to the offense, and said “society in general” would be better off if Abdulla continued to receive psychiatric treatment.

“I am glad he has been brought to justice, but I think he has got off lightly,” Telford said.

“I am not racist at all but I honestly think if it was the other way around and I had been abusive towards him, then I would have been treated differently.”

The United Kingdom has experienced a dramatic spike in hate crimes in the months following Brexit, according to regional police figures released last week.