Arrest Video Sparks Outrage Over how Fort Worth Officer Detained Woman, Daughter

Warning: This video contains obscenity throughout.

A video that’s gone viral in a matter of hours shows a white Fort Worth officer arresting a black woman and her teenage daughter and reportedly detaining a girl who said they called for help after a white man allegedly choked a child.

The nearly six minute video that Porsha Craver posted on Facebook Wednesday shows the incident escalating. It’s been viewed more than 750,000 times, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement saying it’s aware of the video circulating on social media and internal affairs is currently conducting an internal investigation, according to a tweet sent out just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said a formal statement will be issued later today.

Lee Merritt, a Dallas attorney who said he’s representing Jacqueline Craig and her daughter, wrote on Twitter that Fort Worth police didn’t take Craig’s original report about her son being choked.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Hillary's Popular Vote Win Came Entirely From California

Hillary’s Popular Vote Win Came Entirely From California

Government
Comments
Another Obamacare Co-Op Exits Exchanges, Leaving Only 5 Co-Ops in 2017

Another Obamacare Co-Op Exits Exchanges, Leaving Only 5 Co-Ops in 2017

Government
Comments

Healthcare.gov Approves Fake Applicants in Undercover Investigation, Again

Government
Comments

Federal Agencies can Spy on Phones with 400 Cell-site Simulators

Government
Comments

More Than 590 People Died In Police Custody In India Since 2015

Government
Comments

Comments