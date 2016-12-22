Arrest Video Sparks Outrage Over how Fort Worth Officer Detained Woman, Daughter

Warning: This video contains obscenity throughout.

A video that’s gone viral in a matter of hours shows a white Fort Worth officer arresting a black woman and her teenage daughter and reportedly detaining a girl who said they called for help after a white man allegedly choked a child.

The nearly six minute video that Porsha Craver posted on Facebook Wednesday shows the incident escalating. It’s been viewed more than 750,000 times, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement saying it’s aware of the video circulating on social media and internal affairs is currently conducting an internal investigation, according to a tweet sent out just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said a formal statement will be issued later today.

Lee Merritt, a Dallas attorney who said he’s representing Jacqueline Craig and her daughter, wrote on Twitter that Fort Worth police didn’t take Craig’s original report about her son being choked.

