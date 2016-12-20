Video: As World Leaders Condemn Berlin Attack, Russian Ambassador Assassination, Obama Golfs

With several dead in Berlin, and a terrorist killer still reportedly on the loose, and the cold blooded assassination of a Russian ambassador in Turkey, you’d think the President of the United States would stretch to a comment or two within 24 hours… but not the outgoing President.

While details of the Berlin attack unfolded and video of the shooting of Andrei Karlov was being replayed worldwide, Obama was teeing off on a golf course in Hawaii.

It’s not as if Obama is out of the loop, either. Reports have confirmed that the President, still in office until January 20th, has been briefed on the events by his security team.

Obama briefed on terrorist attacks, heads to golf course https://t.co/aglF3BGSSK — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 19, 2016

PRIORITIES: Obama Heads to Golf Course After Receiving Reports on Berlin Attack and Russian Ambassador Death https://t.co/LOY5fnw4Bl — True Pundit (@true_pundit) December 20, 2016

It is the holiday season, and President-elect Donald Trump is also vacationing, and playing golf at Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach.

However, the key difference is that Trump stopped what he was doing to deliver statements on the carnage unfolding in Europe.

Trump, in a statement, said “Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today’s horrifying terror attack in Berlin.”

Trump added “ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad”

Taking to Twitter, Trump said that the attacks, coupled with additional incidents in Turkey and Switzerland, showed “it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!”

Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2016

“Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday… These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.” Trump urged.

While Obama has not uttered a word about the incidents, the fake news media has attacked Trump for making ‘reckless anti-Muslim comments’.