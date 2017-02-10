Assad: Some Refugees Are 'Definitely' Terrorists

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad told Michael Isikoff there’s no question some refugees are “definitely” terrorists in an interview released Thursday.

From Yahoo News:

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo News at a presidential office in Damascus, Assad said President Trump’s freeze on admitting refugees from his country — part of an executive order that has drawn widespread protests and is being challenged in federal court — “is an American issue” on which he would not take sides. But asked if some of those who fled are “aligned with terrorists,” Assad quickly replied, “Definitely.”

“You can find it on the Net,” Assad went on: “Those terrorists in Syria, holding the machine gun or killing people, they [appear as] peaceful refugees in Europe or in the West.” He said he couldn’t estimate how many there might be, but he added that “you don’t need a significant number to commit atrocities.”He noted that the 9/11 attacks were pulled off by fewer than 20 terrorists “out of maybe millions of immigrants in the United States. So it’s not about the number, it’s about the quality, it’s about the intentions.”

Thank you Mr. Assad for telling the truth, once again.

This is an obvious statement of fact, and yet our 9th Circuit court of lunatics just ruled these refujihadists have an inalienable right to enter America because it’d be “discrimination” to keep them out.

The supposed “evil dictator” Bashar al-Assad is more honest and cares more about the truth and protecting Americans than the lunatic judges on the 9th Circuit.

Here’s one of the pictures Assad may have been talking about:

There’s a bunch more here, you can judge their veracity for yourself.

Note too, Assad’s calling Syrians back home. He wants the young military aged males who fled Syria and left their wives and children behind to collect welfare in Europe to come back and rebuild their cities and fight to end the war so they can live in peace.

Gee, I wonder why our lying media hates Assad’s guts and lies about him at every opportunity?