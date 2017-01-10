ASSANGE: Obama Administration Destroying Public Records ‘now’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the Obama administration is destroying public records in the final days in office.

Just days ago, Assange offered a $30,000 reward to any administration employee who would publicly expose any official disposing of information.

During a Periscope press conference on Monday, Assange said the most important thing for Americans to do is to ensure Obama is not destroying those records.

“Past administrations of both Republican and Democratic players have engaged in mass destruction of records as they left office,” Assange said in response to a question.

